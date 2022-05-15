Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
