Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

