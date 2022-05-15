Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) and FTD Companies (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ) Financial Comparison

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and FTD Companies (OTCMKTS:FTDCQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beachbody and FTD Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.39 -$228.38 million -0.90 -1.21 FTD Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTD Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beachbody and FTD Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 FTD Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody presently has a consensus price target of 6.45, indicating a potential upside of 491.74%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than FTD Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Beachbody shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -32.12% -39.85% -24.09% FTD Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beachbody beats FTD Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About FTD Companies (Get Rating)

FTD Companies, Inc. operates as a floral and gifting company. The Company provides floral, gift and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations primarily in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland. Its portfolio of brands also includes Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, and Drake Algar in the U.K. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

