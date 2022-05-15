Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.