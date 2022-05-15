Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

BZLYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.73) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Investec downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.14.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

