Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 43.0% in April

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 629,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

BHIL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 1,072,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

