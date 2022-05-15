Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Big Rock Brewery stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. Big Rock Brewery has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$6.47.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.