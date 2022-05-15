Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 29.7% in April

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

