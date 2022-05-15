Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

