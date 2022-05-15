Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 558,659 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,867 in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Biodesix alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Biodesix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biodesix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSX. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.