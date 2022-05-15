BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

BMRN opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

