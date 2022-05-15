Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$12.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

BIR stock opened at C$10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$10.53.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

