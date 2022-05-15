BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 184,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,773. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $12,699,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,513,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $9,083,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 284,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,016 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.