BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth $5,199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 290,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 101.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,399 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter.

BGR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 121,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

