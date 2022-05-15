BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $579,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.