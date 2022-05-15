BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE BGY opened at $5.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.