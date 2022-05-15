BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:FRA opened at $11.40 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
