BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $865.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $865.71.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $615.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $806.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $586.05 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

