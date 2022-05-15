BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $865.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:BLK opened at $615.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $586.05 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

