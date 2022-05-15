BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $865.71.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.
NYSE:BLK opened at $615.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $586.05 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
