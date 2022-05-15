BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the April 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

NYSE:BIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 118,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,433. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

