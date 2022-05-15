BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
