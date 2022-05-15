BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

