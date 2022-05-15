BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 28.7% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUJ opened at $12.83 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

