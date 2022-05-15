BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 63,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

