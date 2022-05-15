BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MQT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,008,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

