BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in April

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BNY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 119,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

