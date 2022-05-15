BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in April

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE BNY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 119,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $15.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.