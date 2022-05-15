BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 45.5% in April

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 228,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

