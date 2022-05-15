BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

