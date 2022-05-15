Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

OWL stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.20 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,723,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344,821 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,703,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $61,498,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.