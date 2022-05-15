Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 74,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,143,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,674.70.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 39,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.50.

On Thursday, April 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 35,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$21,477.50.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 137,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$84,940.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$2,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 173,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$101,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$80,842.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$8,120.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 65,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,285.00.

BAU traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.63. 73,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$33.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

