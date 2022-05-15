BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$17.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

CAS stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$989.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.32. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

