Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.52 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

