BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 32.1% in April

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in BP by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.61) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.84%.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
