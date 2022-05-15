Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BREZ opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 686,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

