Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 401,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 177.96% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

