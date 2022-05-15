Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 53.0% in April

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 135,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.69. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

