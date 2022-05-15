Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

