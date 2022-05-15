Brokerages Anticipate Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.32) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Better Therapeutics.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.36).

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,454. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

