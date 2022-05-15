Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.22. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.47. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

