Brokerages Anticipate Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to Announce $3.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ternium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.12 and the lowest is $1.37. Ternium reported earnings of $5.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ternium will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $14.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.73. 284,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,494. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Ternium has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ternium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ternium by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

