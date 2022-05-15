Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.09 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.95 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.26 billion to $44.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

KO stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $284.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.