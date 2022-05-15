Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will report $580.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $592.20 million. Amedisys reported sales of $564.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

