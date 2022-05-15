Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will post $780,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $1.80 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $1.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $11.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 million to $18.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $99.73 million, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 996.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

