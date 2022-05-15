Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.56 Million

Brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $210.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.32 million to $215.80 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $193.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $844.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.80 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $871.25 million, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $872.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $24.45 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $524.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $5,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 129,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.