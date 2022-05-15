Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

