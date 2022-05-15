Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to post $20.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.21 million to $22.71 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $31.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $84.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $86.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.26 million, with estimates ranging from $85.95 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CTT. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CTT stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $390.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

