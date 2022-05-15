Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.80 million and the highest is $196.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $183.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $823.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $828.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $884.73 million, with estimates ranging from $876.00 million to $889.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,525 shares of company stock worth $1,451,448. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,287,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,393,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

