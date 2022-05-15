Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) to announce sales of $99.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $73.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $410.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.94 million to $419.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $580.63 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

