Brokerages Expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Kinross Gold posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinross Gold.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.