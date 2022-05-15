Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to announce $542.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.41 million and the highest is $543.28 million. Masimo reported sales of $305.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

