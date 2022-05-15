Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $85,872,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,020,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after acquiring an additional 610,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. Rambus has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.