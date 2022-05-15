Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target at $16.31

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $4.77 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $289.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 2.84.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

