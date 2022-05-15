Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $60.43

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.43.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,157 shares of company stock worth $17,074,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

